The 3rd Infantry Division begins its annual Marne Week with a division run on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944050
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-SA954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110690474
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week Run 2024, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.