    Marne Week Run 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division begins its annual Marne Week with a division run on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:45
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    #army #run #dogface #stewart #georgia #marne #week #rockofthemarne

