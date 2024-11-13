From Nov. 4-6, 2024, at the request of Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs filmed multiple video shorts for ESPN's Nov. 10, 2024, Sunday NFL Countdown "Salute to Service" segment. The 27th SOW delivers unconventional airpower for the joint force any place, any time, anywhere. (Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Merit Davey)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|944045
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-YC496-7486
|Filename:
|DOD_110690413
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th SOW "Wake Up" ESPN Salute to Service Ad, by 2nd Lt. Merit Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
