    27th SOW "Wake Up" ESPN Salute to Service Ad

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Merit Davey 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    From Nov. 4-6, 2024, at the request of Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs filmed multiple video shorts for ESPN's Nov. 10, 2024, Sunday NFL Countdown "Salute to Service" segment. The 27th SOW delivers unconventional airpower for the joint force any place, any time, anywhere. (Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Merit Davey)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944045
    VIRIN: 241105-F-YC496-7486
    Filename: DOD_110690413
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    ESPN
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    USSOCOM
    The Steadfast Line

