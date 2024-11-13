27th SOW "Wake Up" ESPN Salute to Service Ad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From Nov. 4-6, 2024, at the request of Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs filmed multiple video shorts for ESPN's Nov. 10, 2024, Sunday NFL Countdown "Salute to Service" segment. The 27th SOW delivers unconventional airpower for the joint force any place, any time, anywhere. (Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Merit Davey)