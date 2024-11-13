Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Go Army, Beat Navy Spirit Video 2024

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    From the Modern Frontier—home of Field and Air Defense Artillery—Fort Sill stands behind Army Football! Let’s bring the win home this year. Beat Navy!

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944044
    VIRIN: 241118-D-NR812-5115
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110690406
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Go Army, Beat Navy Spirit Video 2024, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    GoArmyAcademy
    ARMYNAVY2024

