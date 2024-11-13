From the Modern Frontier—home of Field and Air Defense Artillery—Fort Sill stands behind Army Football! Let’s bring the win home this year. Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944044
|VIRIN:
|241118-D-NR812-5115
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110690406
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Sill Go Army, Beat Navy Spirit Video 2024, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.