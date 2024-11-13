Defenders participate with combat arms training and maintenance towards proficiency in alignment with the 902nd Security Forces Squadron continuity training requirements.
Protecting those who protect our nation. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. They are responsible for missile security, defending air bases around the globe, law enforcement on those bases, combat arms and handling military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944041
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-GY993-9153
|Filename:
|DOD_110690377
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 902nd Security Forces Squadron weapons training, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS
