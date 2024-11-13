Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902nd Security Forces Squadron weapons training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Defenders participate with combat arms training and maintenance towards proficiency in alignment with the 902nd Security Forces Squadron continuity training requirements.

    Protecting those who protect our nation. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. They are responsible for missile security, defending air bases around the globe, law enforcement on those bases, combat arms and handling military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)


    Item Title: Hip-Hop Rock Sport
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/hip-hop-rock-sport-NZCQF5X
    Item ID: NZCQF5X
    Author Username: kornevmusic
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: Pinthong
    License Date: November 7th, 2024
    Item License Code: TCUZWAB8GM

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944041
    VIRIN: 241118-F-GY993-9153
    Filename: DOD_110690377
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 902nd Security Forces Squadron weapons training, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

