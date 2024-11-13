Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCATT Training Flight B-ROLL Selects

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The 711th Human Performance Wing’s U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine conducts Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) training on a C-17 flight out of the 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on June10th, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944022
    VIRIN: 241118-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110690211
    Length: 00:20:26
    Location: OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCATT Training Flight B-ROLL Selects, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    C-17
    Dayton
    AFRL
    USAF
    CCATT

