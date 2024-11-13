The 711th Human Performance Wing’s U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine conducts Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) training on a C-17 flight out of the 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on June10th, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944022
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110690211
|Length:
|00:20:26
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CCATT Training Flight B-ROLL Selects, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.