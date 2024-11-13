U.S. Army V Corps Army-Navy game commercial, Nov. 18, 2024. As the senior, tactical headquarters in the contact layer, V Corps provides training, increases readiness, and retains operational control of assigned and allocated units in order to compete across the competition continuum alongside Allies and partners; deny adversaries in crisis; and should conflict occur, fight and win in multi-domain, large scale combat operations to reestablish sovereign borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|944017
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-EE340-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110690051
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Army-Navy Game Commercial 2024, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.