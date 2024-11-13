V Corps Army-Navy Game Commercial 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army V Corps Army-Navy game commercial, Nov. 18, 2024. As the senior, tactical headquarters in the contact layer, V Corps provides training, increases readiness, and retains operational control of assigned and allocated units in order to compete across the competition continuum alongside Allies and partners; deny adversaries in crisis; and should conflict occur, fight and win in multi-domain, large scale combat operations to reestablish sovereign borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)