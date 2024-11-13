Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Army-Navy Game Commercial 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps Army-Navy game commercial, Nov. 18, 2024. As the senior, tactical headquarters in the contact layer, V Corps provides training, increases readiness, and retains operational control of assigned and allocated units in order to compete across the competition continuum alongside Allies and partners; deny adversaries in crisis; and should conflict occur, fight and win in multi-domain, large scale combat operations to reestablish sovereign borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944017
    VIRIN: 241118-A-EE340-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110690051
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Army-Navy Game Commercial 2024, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    ARMYNAVY2024

