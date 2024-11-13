Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Varsity 24-3 b-roll package

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participate in operation varsity 24-3 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944015
    VIRIN: 241118-F-GK375-9148
    Filename: DOD_110690034
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Varsity 24-3 b-roll package, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Readiness
    Operation Varsity
    RAB

