A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor reduces vegetative debris at a temporary debris reduction site in Polk County, North Carolina, Nov. 17.
USACE continues to complete Federal Emergency Management Agency debris clearing missions in support of local, state and federal agencies. The recovery efforts are helping survivors recover in areas of western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Patrick Moes)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944011
|VIRIN:
|241117-A-LI073-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_110689974
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.