    USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor reduces vegetative debris at a temporary debris reduction site in Polk County, North Carolina, Nov. 17.

    USACE continues to complete Federal Emergency Management Agency debris clearing missions in support of local, state and federal agencies. The recovery efforts are helping survivors recover in areas of western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Patrick Moes)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944011
    VIRIN: 241117-A-LI073-1102
    Filename: DOD_110689974
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24
    HeleneUSACE

