USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor reduces vegetative debris at a temporary debris reduction site in Polk County, North Carolina, Nov. 17.



USACE continues to complete Federal Emergency Management Agency debris clearing missions in support of local, state and federal agencies. The recovery efforts are helping survivors recover in areas of western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Patrick Moes)