U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Rappel Master course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts the course to prepare service members for airmobile operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944007
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-RX991-3176
|Filename:
|DOD_110689850
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rappel Master Course in GTA, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.