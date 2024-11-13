Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Master Course in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Rappel Master course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts the course to prepare service members for airmobile operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    ARNG
    Warrior Training Center
    Be All You Can Be
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Train To Win

