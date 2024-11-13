Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25 kick off with a bang

    FINLAND

    11.17.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    French soldiers assigned to 2e Battery (Ecrins), 93e Régiment D’artillerie De Montagne, conduct platoon-level artillery firing tables during exercise Dynamic Front at Rovajärvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 17, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943977
    VIRIN: 241113-A-FC838-9653
    Filename: DOD_110688935
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FI
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: WIESBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), ETELä-SUOMEN LääNI (FI), FI
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Dynamic Front 25 kick off with a bang, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

