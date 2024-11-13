Dynamic Front 25 Highlight: Maj. Stephen deGracia

Maj. Stephen deGracia, a U.S. Army brigade operations officer assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, discusses his role during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 17, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4 to 24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
