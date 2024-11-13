Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Army JTAC discusses live fire missions during Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    OR-8 Daniel Langerame, an Italian Army Joint Tactical Air Controller and platoon commander assigned to Field Artillery Regiment "a Cavallo" discusses his role in coordinating fire missions during the upcoming live fire exercise as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Nov. 17, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4 to 24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943975
    VIRIN: 241117-A-GR811-9246
    Filename: DOD_110688842
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Italian Army JTAC discusses live fire missions during Dynamic Front 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italian Army
    Artillery
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

