    302nd Military Police Weapons Qualifications

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 302nd Military Police Company conduct weapons qualifications with the M17, M4 and M249 light machine gun at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 14-17, 2024. Weapons qualification is a necessary training requirement for soldiers to remain proficient in their weapons systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943965
    VIRIN: 241116-A-FC853-1001
    PIN: 00
    Filename: DOD_110688625
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302nd Military Police Weapons Qualifications, by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    63rd Readiness Division
    302 MP Company

