U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 302nd Military Police Company conduct weapons qualifications with the M17, M4 and M249 light machine gun at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 14-17, 2024. Weapons qualification is a necessary training requirement for soldiers to remain proficient in their weapons systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 14:01
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
This work, 302nd Military Police Weapons Qualifications, by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
