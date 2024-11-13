10 miles on Biddle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 111th Attack Wing participate in a group bike ride on Biddle Air National Guard Base on December 16, 2024. The participants were given the opportunity to ride through areas of the base that have been closed off such as the runway. (Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)