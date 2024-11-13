Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS: Developing and Combining Strengths With Our Unmatched Network of Allies and Partners

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- We don't just keep pace...we set trends in training with partners across the globe. Our Security Cooperation training that focuses on strategy...operations...and maintaining valuable equipment...empowers nations, fosters collaboration, and builds lasting relationships that strengthen global security.

    Together...we are not just preparing for today...but paving the way for a safer tomorrow! (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943958
    VIRIN: 241115-N-WE249-1010
    PIN: 223456-N
    Filename: DOD_110688466
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

