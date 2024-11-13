NAVSCIATTS: Developing and Combining Strengths With Our Unmatched Network of Allies and Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- We don't just keep pace...we set trends in training with partners across the globe. Our Security Cooperation training that focuses on strategy...operations...and maintaining valuable equipment...empowers nations, fosters collaboration, and builds lasting relationships that strengthen global security.



Together...we are not just preparing for today...but paving the way for a safer tomorrow! (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)