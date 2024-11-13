Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Pennsylvania National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs hosted an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap for members of the public on Nov. 16, 2024.

Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general, and Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander, provided remarks on the day as well as several members of the community who attended.