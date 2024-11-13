Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs hosted an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap for members of the public on Nov. 16, 2024.
    Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general, and Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander, provided remarks on the day as well as several members of the community who attended.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 14:15
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Open House
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PANG

