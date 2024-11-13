Museum of Science and Industry Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, attend the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, on November 16, 2024. The 318th TPASE coordinates an annual community relations event, where the Soldiers go out and give back to the community. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Frank Alcala)