    Museum of Science and Industry Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Alcala 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, attend the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, on November 16, 2024. The 318th TPASE coordinates an annual community relations event, where the Soldiers go out and give back to the community. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Frank Alcala)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943956
    VIRIN: 240716-A-WN944-1001
    Filename: DOD_110688425
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Chicago
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Holidays
    88th RD
    Museum of Science and Industry

