U.S. Soldiers assigned to 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, perform reconnaissance during the relocation of their mobile forward operating base during Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 15, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 04:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943949
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-AV821-8948
|Filename:
|DOD_110688267
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 25: U.S. Soldiers conduct reconnaissance, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
