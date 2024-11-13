Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Briefs Australian News Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    11.16.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a press conference following a U.S., Australia and Japan Trilateral Defense Ministerial Meeting in Darwin, Australia, Nov. 17, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 23:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943947
    Filename: DOD_110688240
    Length: 00:51:12
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Briefs Australian News Media, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download