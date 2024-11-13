Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medics Prepare for deployment in joint training exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Moore, assigned to the 114th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat team, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the importance of the training that combat medics are conducting in anticipation of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams deployment to Iraq and Syria, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 1,800 Citizen-Soldiers support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 17:18
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Combat Medic
    MEDEVAC
    Blackhawk
    U.S. Army
    Aviation
    National Guard

