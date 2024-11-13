Combat Medics Prepare for deployment in joint training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Moore, assigned to the 114th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat team, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the importance of the training that combat medics are conducting in anticipation of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams deployment to Iraq and Syria, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 1,800 Citizen-Soldiers support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)