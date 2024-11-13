Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Medic MEDEVAC hype video for social media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The Recruiting and Retention Battalion depicts an action packed commercial for civilians potentially interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard, New Jersey July 4, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard is comprised of Citizen Soldiers who live and serve in their communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 17:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 943943
    VIRIN: 241116-A-AA072-3949
    Filename: DOD_110688127
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic MEDEVAC hype video for social media, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Commercial
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download