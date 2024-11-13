Fort Indiantown Gap Open House B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard interact with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 16, 2024. This free event featured flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team.