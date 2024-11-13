416th Theater Engineer Command Special Programs Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 416th Theater Engineer Command, Special Programs, give their holiday message at Park Hurst U.S. Army Reserve Center out of Darien, Illinois on November 09, 2024. Special Programs, a proponent of the G1, consists of the Army Substance Abuse Program, Suicide Prevention Program, and Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Frank Alcala)