    416th Theater Engineer Command Special Programs Holiday Message

    DARIEN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Alcala 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 416th Theater Engineer Command, Special Programs, give their holiday message at Park Hurst U.S. Army Reserve Center out of Darien, Illinois on November 09, 2024. Special Programs, a proponent of the G1, consists of the Army Substance Abuse Program, Suicide Prevention Program, and Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Frank Alcala)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    Suicide Prevention Program
    Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention Program

