A German Army soldier assigned to 1st Artillery Battalion, 295th Franco-German Brigade discusses partnership and how the Germans are integrating into Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943929
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-CK914-9879
|Filename:
|DOD_110687802
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Army Soldier talks about Exercise Dynamic Front 25, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
