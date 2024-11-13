Cpt. Charles Marshall, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment explains how the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities (ASCA) enables seamless integration and synchronization of fire support among NATO allies and partner nations during Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw and CPT. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943928
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110687782
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPT Charles Marshall, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
