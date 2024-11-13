Eat a M.R.E with Finnish Army 1st Lt. Lauri Keravuo (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Finnish Army 1st Lt. Lauri Keravuo, 05M Man-Portable Air Defense System Platoon Leader, eats a M.R.E while answering questions during Mallet Strike 24 Nov. 15 in Lohtaja, Finland. Mallet Strike 2024 is a multinational exercise designed to train soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO High North allies in various ground-based air defense systems. During this episode, Keravuo shares why he joined the military, his favorite moment from Mallet Strike 24, and his life motto (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).