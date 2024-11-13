Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eat a M.R.E with Finnish Army 1st Lt. Lauri Keravuo (Landscape)

    FINLAND

    11.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Finnish Army 1st Lt. Lauri Keravuo, 05M Man-Portable Air Defense System Platoon Leader, eats a M.R.E while answering questions during Mallet Strike 24 Nov. 15 in Lohtaja, Finland. Mallet Strike 2024 is a multinational exercise designed to train soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO High North allies in various ground-based air defense systems. During this episode, Keravuo shares why he joined the military, his favorite moment from Mallet Strike 24, and his life motto (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 08:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943923
    VIRIN: 241115-A-JK865-6417
    Filename: DOD_110687741
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat a M.R.E with Finnish Army 1st Lt. Lauri Keravuo (Landscape), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

