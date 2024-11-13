The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, took place Nov. 13-15, 2024, at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain. The airshow included a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)
This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024 showcases longstanding partnership, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
