Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 25 - 589th BSB, 41st FAB Operating Base Movement Preparation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, work together to move their mobile forward operating base during Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943916
    VIRIN: 241114-A-VC863-9881
    Filename: DOD_110687664
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 25 - 589th BSB, 41st FAB Operating Base Movement Preparation, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    41stFAB
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download