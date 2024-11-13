15th Wing hosts Student Expo for Wings of Aloha Open House B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Hickam hosts a day for local schools to attend the Wings of Aloha Open House on November 15, 2024 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing invited the public to view military and civilian aircraft up close offering attendees the opportunity to explore aviation displays and interact with service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)