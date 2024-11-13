Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Student Expo for Wings of Aloha Open House B-Roll

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam hosts a day for local schools to attend the Wings of Aloha Open House on November 15, 2024 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing invited the public to view military and civilian aircraft up close offering attendees the opportunity to explore aviation displays and interact with service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943912
    VIRIN: 241115-F-NW874-5896
    Filename: DOD_110687550
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    15th Wing
    Team Hickam
    Wings of Aloha

