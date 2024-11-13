U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Lightfighters show support for the U.S. Army West Point football team as the team prepares to play against the U.S. Navy Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game is held annually, and promotes healthy competition and esprit-de-corps between the military branches. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 21:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|943910
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-NF551-8128
|Filename:
|DOD_110687547
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division 2024 Army-Navy Football game Commercial, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.