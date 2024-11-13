Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division 2024 Army-Navy Football game Commercial

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Lightfighters show support for the U.S. Army West Point football team as the team prepares to play against the U.S. Navy Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game is held annually, and promotes healthy competition and esprit-de-corps between the military branches. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 943910
    VIRIN: 241114-A-NF551-8128
    Filename: DOD_110687547
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division 2024 Army-Navy Football game Commercial, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25TH ID
    Go Army Beat Navy
    ARMYNAVY2024

