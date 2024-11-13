Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition Wrap-Up

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 5-13, 2024. The week-long competition tested participants' physical fitness, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, technical knowledge, and leadership skills through a series of demanding events, culminating in the selection of the top paralegal warriors in USARPAC. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    This work, USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition Wrap-Up, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Paralegal
    U.S. Army
    BPWC

