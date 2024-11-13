USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition Wrap-Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 5-13, 2024. The week-long competition tested participants' physical fitness, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, technical knowledge, and leadership skills through a series of demanding events, culminating in the selection of the top paralegal warriors in USARPAC. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray)