    South Carolina Air National Guard clears roads in Greer during Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

    GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Civil Engineeer Squadron, clear roads in Greer, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2024, as part of the ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. More than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated statewide to provide critical support to impacted communities. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943896
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-VD276-2001
    Filename: DOD_110687240
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    169th Fighter Wing
    SCANG
    SCNG
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene 2024

