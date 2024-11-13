South Carolina Air National Guard clears roads in Greer during Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Civil Engineeer Squadron, clear roads in Greer, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2024, as part of the ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. More than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated statewide to provide critical support to impacted communities. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)