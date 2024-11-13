South Carolina National Guard coordinates road clearing operations in Lyman amid Hurricane Helene recovery

U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the South Carolina National Guard have a synchronization meeting to determine road clearing locations in Lyman, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2024, as part of the ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. More than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated statewide to provide critical support to impacted communities. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943894
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-VD276-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110687237
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LYMAN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
