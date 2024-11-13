Even following a summer course spruce-up at the FMWR George V. Underwood Golf Complex near Fort Bliss, Texas, there are plans for more improvements in 2025 to challenge and satisfy guests.
For more information on the FMWR facility, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/underwood-golf-complex.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943885
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|241101
|Filename:
|DOD_110687154
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bliss golf course looking good following summer spruce-up, ready for more in 2025, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.