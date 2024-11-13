Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss golf course looking good following summer spruce-up, ready for more in 2025

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Even following a summer course spruce-up at the FMWR George V. Underwood Golf Complex near Fort Bliss, Texas, there are plans for more improvements in 2025 to challenge and satisfy guests.

    For more information on the FMWR facility, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/underwood-golf-complex.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943885
    VIRIN: 241101-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 241101
    Filename: DOD_110687154
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss golf course looking good following summer spruce-up, ready for more in 2025, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

