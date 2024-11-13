Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers shines the spotlight on GIS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Joel Porterfield, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District geographer, talks about the important of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for GIS Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943875
    VIRIN: 241115-A-AB038-9817
    Filename: DOD_110686880
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers shines the spotlight on GIS, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    geography
    Mississippi Valley Division
    GIS
    St. Paul District
    geographic information systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download