Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hicks Marks Warrior Care Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks highlighted the enduring strength and resilience of wounded, ill and injured service members, and the critical role they play in inspiring others. Hicks also reaffirmed DOD’s unwavering commitment to supporting these warriors, along with their families and caregivers. (DOD video by Nikki Pineda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943874
    VIRIN: 241115-O-TE668-5656
    Filename: DOD_110686865
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hicks Marks Warrior Care Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deputy Defense Secretary
    Warrior Care Month
    Hicks
    DGOV
    Featured Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download