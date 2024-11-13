Hicks Marks Warrior Care Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks highlighted the enduring strength and resilience of wounded, ill and injured service members, and the critical role they play in inspiring others. Hicks also reaffirmed DOD’s unwavering commitment to supporting these warriors, along with their families and caregivers. (DOD video by Nikki Pineda)