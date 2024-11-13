Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How Arizona Became #1 in Army Aviation Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Knott, aviation logistics manager for AASF 1 in the Arizona National Guard, sheds light on the impressive achievements of Arizona's aviation logistics team. Their dedicated mechanics and personnel consistently keep over 85% of their aircraft mission-ready, showcasing unparalleled dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943869
    VIRIN: 240525-A-PV404-7509
    Filename: DOD_110686804
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Arizona Became #1 in Army Aviation Maintenance, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    Blackhawk
    Arizona National Guard
    aviation
    AASF 1
    DEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download