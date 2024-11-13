U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Knott, aviation logistics manager for AASF 1 in the Arizona National Guard, sheds light on the impressive achievements of Arizona's aviation logistics team. Their dedicated mechanics and personnel consistently keep over 85% of their aircraft mission-ready, showcasing unparalleled dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943869
|VIRIN:
|240525-A-PV404-7509
|Filename:
|DOD_110686804
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Arizona Became #1 in Army Aviation Maintenance, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
