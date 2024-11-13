Offutt Air Force Base hosted the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System as they conducted the Joint National Disaster Medical System Exercise.
Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 14:18
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|943868
VIRIN:
|241113-F-JH094-6985
Filename:
|DOD_110686750
Length:
|00:02:05
Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VA FCC Exercise, by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
