    Taylor Road Commemorates Vietnam Veteran

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division conduct a street renaming ceremony to commemorate the heroic actions of Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a veteran of the First Division awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, on Fort Riley, Nov. 1, 2024. The newly named Taylor Road is another reminder of the 1st Infantry Division’s dedication to honoring the legacy of Soldiers of the Big Red One. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943853
    VIRIN: 241101-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686538
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taylor Road Commemorates Vietnam Veteran, by SGT Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

