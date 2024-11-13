Taylor Road Commemorates Vietnam Veteran

The 1st Infantry Division conduct a street renaming ceremony to commemorate the heroic actions of Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a veteran of the First Division awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, on Fort Riley, Nov. 1, 2024. The newly named Taylor Road is another reminder of the 1st Infantry Division’s dedication to honoring the legacy of Soldiers of the Big Red One. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943853
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686538
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
