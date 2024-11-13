Bombing Target 9 SINKEX

Former Patrol Boat SEA DOG, a retired U.S. Naval vessel, arrived at Bombing Target – 9, where it was sunk in order to serve as a new training target for service members training at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. Units from across the Marine Corps and Department of Defense often utilize this unique Cherry Point asset due to BT-9's operational environment and available targets that can support various live-fire training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)
Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 11:07
Location:
|US
