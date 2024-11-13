Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombing Target 9 SINKEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Former Patrol Boat SEA DOG, a retired U.S. Naval vessel, arrived at Bombing Target – 9, where it was sunk in order to serve as a new training target for service members training at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. Units from across the Marine Corps and Department of Defense often utilize this unique Cherry Point asset due to BT-9's operational environment and available targets that can support various live-fire training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombing Target 9 SINKEX, by LCpl Casey Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Cherry Point, Bombing Target, Bombing Target 9, SEADOG, Interservice Training, DOTMIL

