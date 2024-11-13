Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony at Congress

The U.S. Marine Corps' Office of Legislative Affairs hosts cake-cutting ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The guest of honor for the Senate ceremony was Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and the oldest Marine present was Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. The guest of honor for the House of Representatives ceremony was Rep. Joe Courtney from Connecticut, and the oldest Marine present was Rep. Jack Bergman from Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
