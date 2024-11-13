Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony at Congress

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    The U.S. Marine Corps' Office of Legislative Affairs hosts cake-cutting ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The guest of honor for the Senate ceremony was Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and the oldest Marine present was Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. The guest of honor for the House of Representatives ceremony was Rep. Joe Courtney from Connecticut, and the oldest Marine present was Rep. Jack Bergman from Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

