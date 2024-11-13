video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began Nov. 15, 2024, at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and included a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)