    Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    SAKHIR AIR BASE, BAHRAIN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began Nov. 15, 2024, at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and included a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

