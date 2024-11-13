The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began Nov. 15, 2024, at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and included a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943834
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686205
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
