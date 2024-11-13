Fort Gregg-Adams leadership engages community during Walking Town Hall

Garrison leaders addressed the upcoming renovations while listening to residents voice their praises and concerns during a Walking Town Hall in Madison Park neighborhood Nov. 13.
