Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    494th Award Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez, Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona, Senior Airman Olivia Gibson, Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali and Staff Sgt. Allison Payne

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and families gather to recognize Airmen during a ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 12, 2024. Airmen from the 494th Fighter Squadron, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, and supporting units were recognized for their contributions during a defensive operation against hundreds of one-way attack drones, formally known as one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles launched from Iran and Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen against Israel April 13-14, 2024, while deployed in the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943831
    VIRIN: 241112-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686164
    Length: 00:28:11
    Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 494th Award Ceremony, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, SrA Renee Nicole Finona, SrA Olivia Gibson, SrA Seleena Muhammad-Ali and SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    494Air2Air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download