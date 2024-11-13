Troopers of 1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment prepare for their role in Dynamic Front

Task Force Pegasus Troopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, prepare for their role in Dynamic Front on Forward Operating Site Toruń, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
