    Troopers of 1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment prepare for their role in Dynamic Front

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE TORUń, POLAND

    11.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Task Force Pegasus Troopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, prepare for their role in Dynamic Front on Forward Operating Site Toruń, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943830
    VIRIN: 241114-A-XN888-9218
    Filename: DOD_110686156
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE TORUń, PL

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

