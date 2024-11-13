Dynamic Front 25 Highlight: Cpl-Maj Roberto Lazzarini

Cpl-Maj Roberto Lazzarini, an Italian Army forward observer assigned to "Folgore" Brigade, 185th Paratroopers Artillery Regiment, describes his experience during the Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multinational service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
