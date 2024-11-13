Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc. Nolan Goad, a U.S. Soldier assigned to “Bulldog” Battery, 1st Section, Fire Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment describes his job as an M777 A2 howitzer gunner, the process of gun emplacement, and his team’s preparation for the upcoming live fire exercise during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943827
    VIRIN: 241114-A-CK914-9878
    Filename: DOD_110686100
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    NATO
    Artillery
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

