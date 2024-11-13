U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fire Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment emplace an M777 A2 howitzer in preparation for the upcoming live fire exercise during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943826
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-CK914-9879
|Filename:
|DOD_110686081
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
