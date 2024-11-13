BloomU b-roll 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard participate in a veterans appreciation event at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2024. Soldiers presented static displays of Humvees, manned recruiting booths and landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the university quadrangle. Part of the event included giving a helicopter ride to a few Bloomsburg students who are Soldiers or Airmen in the Pennsylvania National Guard. This was done in an effort to promote the partnership between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as the education benefits available to service members. Since 2022, Bloomsburg has been a campus of Commonwealth University, along with Mansfield and Lock Haven. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis)