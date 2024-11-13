Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BloomU b-roll 4

    BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard participate in a veterans appreciation event at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2024. Soldiers presented static displays of Humvees, manned recruiting booths and landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the university quadrangle. Part of the event included giving a helicopter ride to a few Bloomsburg students who are Soldiers or Airmen in the Pennsylvania National Guard. This was done in an effort to promote the partnership between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as the education benefits available to service members. Since 2022, Bloomsburg has been a campus of Commonwealth University, along with Mansfield and Lock Haven. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943825
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-YQ307-9003
    Filename: DOD_110686079
    Length: 00:10:31
    Location: BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

